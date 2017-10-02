Uber’s “Surge Rates” Cost Woman Almost $1,000 For a $120 Trip

By JT
Filed Under: $1000, Charge, Chicago, Drive, Rate, Ride, Surge, Uber
(Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Usually during high-profile events or at certain times of the day, Uber will charge a “surge” rate due to the amount of requests during an unsually busy time.  For one Chicago woman’s trip, her rates were nearly raised eight times the regular amount, and what should have been a $117 trip ended up costing her $925.

The woman was new to the app, and she didn’t realize her 100 mile trip home from a concert was under these surged rates.  She told ABC-7, “I think it’s absolutely crazy and ridiculous.  That’s like a house payment.”

She contacted Uber through the app, but she was not refunded payment until the news station contacted them directly.  Uber called the situation a “perfect storm,” after the woman changed her destination after the car arrived, and even added a stop at O’Hare airport.  An Uber spokesperson told ABC-7, “We have refunded the rider for the charges related to her ride including the additional 93 miles she added to the trip,” and added that the company encourages riders to “input all desired stops into the app upfront to receive a correct fare estimate.”

Via Consumerist

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live