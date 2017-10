TMZ is reporting that Tom Petty was found unconscious and not breathing and has been rushed to the hospital. The report also claims the singer was in full cardiac arrest.

According to the report he was found in his Malibu home and EMT’s were unable to locate a pulse.

The singer was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. TMZ is also reporting that he is currently on Life Support.

Petty is 66-years-old.

Story developing.