Platform Crocs Are Now A Thing; Introduced By Luxury Spanish Brand During Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week should set the standard for the hottest trends and best looks of the fashion world.

What went wrong?

The Spanish luxury brand…Balenciaga decided to team up with Crocs on a new joint venture….Platform Crocs.

@balenciaga just brought the Crocs game to new heights. Swipe ⬅️ to get a second look at the shoe they sent down the runway in Paris. A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs) on Oct 1, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia told Vogue UK, “It’s a very innovative shoe. It’s light, it’s a one-piece foam mold and to me these kind of techniques and working with these kind of materials is very Balenciaga.”

If you, somehow, want to score a pair as quick as possible, they will be available exclusively through Balenciaga in Spring, 2018.

