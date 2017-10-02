Man Ordered To Pay Damages After Donkey Tries To Eat Orange Sports Car Thinking It Was A Carrot

Vitus the donkey has his owner in a little bit of hot water.

Some car owner parked his super expensive McLaren luxury vehicle, which can cost upwards of $300,000, near a donkey enclosure, and Vitus was feeling a little hungry.

A German court has ordered a hungry donkey's owners to pay damages after it tried to eat a carrot-coloured supercar https://t.co/D0PrttrIDD — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 29, 2017

He must have thought the bright orange McLaren looked like a tasty carrot, because he started munching down…hard. Vitus bit the back of the vehicle, damaging the paint and carbon-fibre to the tune of almost $8,000.

The courts in Germany decided in favor of the car owner when the donkey owner refused to reimburse him for the damages. At the time of the incident last September, the donkey’s owner expressed that the McLaren owner should have picked a better spot to park his car.

Via Sky News

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter