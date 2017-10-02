Lone Gunman Kills 20 And Injures 100 More During Music Festival On Las Vegas Strip; Police Seeking Person Of Interest

The final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival ended in gunfire, as a lone shooter opened fire on the Last Vegas Strip, killing 20 and injuring at least 100 more.
The gunman reportedly fired down at the concert from a room that looked down in the strip from the Mandalay Bay casino. Country musician Jason Aldean was on stage and performing when the first shots reportedly were fired, around 10:08pm.
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
One witness told KVSN in Las Vegas that he heard “hundreds of shots,” while another said, “It sounded like a machine gun. It sounded like more than one machine gun.”
Police were able to identify the location of the shooter in the hotel, and subdue him. At this time, police believe he is the only shooter, but they are seeking a person of interest, Marilou Daney, who is said to be an accomplice.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.
Via Fox News