Jack’s Nine @ 9, October 2, 1982

Monday, October 2

The year was 1982.  On this day, we were just 24 hours in to the release of the first Compact Disc Player.  Sony put it on the market in Japan for the equivalent of $730 U.S. Dollars.

Here are the top 9 songs from this day in ’82!

Men At Work-Who Can It Be Now?

The Gap Band-You Dropped A Bomb On Me

Billy Idol-Hot In The City

Fleetwood Mac-Gypsy

Asia-Only Time Will Tell

Jackson Browne-Somebody’s Baby

Melissa Manchester-You Should Hear How She Talks About You

Steve Miller Band-Abracadabra

John Mellencamp-Jack & Diane

