Jack’s Nine @ 9, October 2, 1982

Monday, October 2
The year was 1982. On this day, we were just 24 hours in to the release of the first Compact Disc Player. Sony put it on the market in Japan for the equivalent of $730 U.S. Dollars.
Here are the top 9 songs from this day in ’82!
Men At Work-Who Can It Be Now?
The Gap Band-You Dropped A Bomb On Me
Billy Idol-Hot In The City
Fleetwood Mac-Gypsy
Asia-Only Time Will Tell
Jackson Browne-Somebody’s Baby
Melissa Manchester-You Should Hear How She Talks About You
Steve Miller Band-Abracadabra
John Mellencamp-Jack & Diane