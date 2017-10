A Houston-area attorney has a tank in front of a house. Not a propane tank, or a water tank. No, a full-fledged World War II battle tank, which Tony Buzbee bought last year.

He’s temporarily parked it in front of his house, which has homeowner’s association concerned. Why? Because it’s 2017.

Are you kidding? I’d be giving rides to the neighborhood kids. In fact, if I was still a kid and this guy was my neighbor, I would so be at his house every day. “Hey, you guys want to play Army? Watch this!”