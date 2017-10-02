First Victims of the Las Vegas Shooting Have Been Named

Officials have named the identities of two victims and one off-duty cop from the Las Vegas concert shooting on Sunday night. The mass shooting killed at least 58 people and injured 515 with numbers expected to rise.

One of the two victims has been identified as Quinton Robbins, 20, who lived in Henderson, Nevada. Robbins studied at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas where he worked for the city government. Tyce Jones, a friend of the Robbins family, described Robbins in an interview with Newsweek, “Quinton was a pay-it-forward kinda guy. Always had a smile on his face and was a nice guy. He loved his family and loved to coach his little brother’s flag football team. He will be missed.” Aunt of Quinton Robbins, Kilee Wells Sanders, wrote a heartfelt post on Facebook describing her nephew, “Everyone who met him, loved him. His contagious laugh and smile. He was truly an amazing person. He will be missed by so many, he is loved by so many.”

The second victim has been named as Sonny Melton from Tennessee. Melton died while trying to protect his wife, Heather Gulish Melton, and his best friend Jeremy Butler. Melton worked as a registered nurse at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. In an interview with Fox 17 News, Heather said, “At this point, I’m in complete disbelief and despair. I don’t know what to say. Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met. He saved my life and lost his.”

JUST IN: Sonny Melton, from Tennessee, identified as one of the victims killed in #LasVegas mass shooting https://t.co/PmoI5oRJFY pic.twitter.com/OlTN7f3UVC — ABC6 (@wsyx6) October 2, 2017

People have lined up to donate blood at local blood banks to help in any way they can.

The line to donate blood is now wrapped around United Blood Services. Hundreds of people coming out to help in any way they can pic.twitter.com/GA6O2R37LS — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) October 2, 2017

Updated at 12:35 p.m. CT

Other victims have been named.

B.C. man, 23, among the 58 killed in Las Vegas mass shooting https://t.co/I0sBP2yBkk pic.twitter.com/mz6yrpOAy8 — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) October 2, 2017