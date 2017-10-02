Ellen DeGeneres’ New Goal In Life Is To Be Followed By Beyoncé On Instagram

By JT
Filed Under: Beyonce, Ellen, Ellen DeGeneres, Followers, following, Funny, Instagram, life goal, Video
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Ellen DeGeneres just recently joined Instagram, and she already has some pretty lofty goals for who follows her.

In fact, Ellen has now declared it her life’s mission to get a follow from Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, who currently follows absolutely nobody on Instagram!

In order to persuade Bey to follow her, Ellen got her ENTIRE audience to perform the dance from “Single Ladies,” and even posted another video of a slide show of herself, asking Beyoncé to “stop playing hard to get.”

Hey @Beyonce, if you follow me, you'll get this and more.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Stop playing hard to get, @Beyonce.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Good luck, Ellen!

Via Buzzfeed

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live