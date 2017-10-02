Ellen DeGeneres’ New Goal In Life Is To Be Followed By Beyoncé On Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres just recently joined Instagram, and she already has some pretty lofty goals for who follows her.

In fact, Ellen has now declared it her life’s mission to get a follow from Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, who currently follows absolutely nobody on Instagram!

In order to persuade Bey to follow her, Ellen got her ENTIRE audience to perform the dance from “Single Ladies,” and even posted another video of a slide show of herself, asking Beyoncé to “stop playing hard to get.”

Hey @Beyonce, if you follow me, you'll get this and more. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Stop playing hard to get, @Beyonce. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

Good luck, Ellen!

Via Buzzfeed

