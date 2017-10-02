Craigslist Ad: Houston Man Looking For Beautiful Woman Who Farted In Kroger

Oh Craigslist, you never fail to disappoint.

Love is finding a significant other you can toot in front of, right? Now normally, it takes months, even years, to get to this stage of the relationship. For others, it can happen before you’ve ever introduced yourself.

If you you really feel like there’s a connection with a person, you’ll do anything to get a date…even put an ad in Craigslist that includes an incredibly awkward story about how the woman you like farted in the bread aisle at Kroger.

So not only did this guy rat our this woman for tooting, he also accused her of lying. Bet he gets the date!