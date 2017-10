According to TMZ, Tom Petty reports that Tom Petty had passed away were inaccurate.

They are also reporting that a chaplain has been sent to Petty’s hospital room, and the family has issued a do not resuscitate order. He is not expected to survive the day.

However he is currently clinging to life.

The inaccurate information was supplied by the L.A.P.D. and they have since apologized for the confusion.

(1/2)The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

(2/2) However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

The L.A. County Sheriff’s department is in charge of the investigation.