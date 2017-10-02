Bruno Mars Presents Michelle Obama With A Customized 24K Jersey During Concert Stop In D.C.

By JT
Filed Under: 24k magic, Barack Obama, Bruno Mars, concert, Gift, live, Michelle Obama, president, squad, Washington D.C.
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

During Bruno Mars’ performance last night in Washington D.C., former First Lady Michelle Obama “blessed” him with her presence, and Mars showed his appreciation in a sweet way.

Mars met Mrs. Obama backstage, where he presented her a customized jersey bearing the words “Obama 24K” in gold lettering.

He also took a sweet picture with the former First Lady, along with his band the Hooligans where he dubbed them his #Squad.

#Squad

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

Mrs. Obama is a full-on fan of Mars, too, having danced to his hit “Uptown Funk” during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in 2015, as well as with Ellen DeGeneres while the two engaged in a highly contested dance-off!

Via E!

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live