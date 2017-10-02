Bruno Mars Presents Michelle Obama With A Customized 24K Jersey During Concert Stop In D.C.

During Bruno Mars’ performance last night in Washington D.C., former First Lady Michelle Obama “blessed” him with her presence, and Mars showed his appreciation in a sweet way.

Mars met Mrs. Obama backstage, where he presented her a customized jersey bearing the words “Obama 24K” in gold lettering.

Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Sep 30, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

He also took a sweet picture with the former First Lady, along with his band the Hooligans where he dubbed them his #Squad.

#Squad A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Sep 30, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Mrs. Obama is a full-on fan of Mars, too, having danced to his hit “Uptown Funk” during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in 2015, as well as with Ellen DeGeneres while the two engaged in a highly contested dance-off!

