Boy Swallows Party Toy on Accident Makes Hilarious Sound When He Inhales

Poor kid.

Hopefully this can be a lesson for parents and little kids. An 8 year old from Argentina was taken to the hospital after accidentally swallowing a party blower. The toy was stuck in the boys trachea and had to be surgically removed. Before doing so the doctor asked the child to inhale on video to send a warning to parents that tiny toys can be really dangerous if swallowed. The video was posted on social media and got a different kind of response. The video has since gone viral and has so far accumulated 9 million views and has been shared 90,000 times. You can’t help but laugh and feel guilty at the same time. Luckily the doctor was able to remove the toy and the child has since been okay.