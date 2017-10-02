Barber Lays On The Floor To Cut Autistic Client’s Hair

(Photo by Monty Fresco/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Sometimes we need to be reminded that there are still good people in this world.

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. In this case, this hero is a barber. Now, you’re thinking how can someone who cuts hair be a hero? Did he fix some choppy layers? Did he correct a dye job gone wrong?

Nope. He actually got down on the floor and cut an autistic boy’s hair.

9CFo2Vu Barber Lays On The Floor To Cut Autistic Clients Hair

Autism is different for everyone. While we don’t know why this young man needed to lay down on the floor, and honestly it doesn’t matter. The fact that his barber was more than happy to oblige gives us all the warm fuzzies.

