Marilyn Manson Hospitalized After Stage Prop Falls on Him During Performance

On Saturday night a stage prop fell on Marilyn Manson during his show in New York.

Manson’s rep tells Rolling Stone “Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital.” The incident occurred about an hour into his set while Manson was preforming “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These) and began leaning on the prop when it suddenly fell on top of him. After the stage crew lifted the prop back up, Manson lay on the ground for several minutes. EMT workers also rushed to the backstage area. The show was delayed and then cancelled soon after. This is only Manson’s 3rd show of his Heaven Upside Down tour. Video has surfaced of incident from those in attendance.