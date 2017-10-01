Fall Festivals Happening In October In The DFW

Fall is definitely a great time of the year where the weather is not too hot, nor not too cold. Though, fall is definitely great for fall festivals for the entire family.

According to Guide Live, here are some fall festivals that are happening around the metroplex…

Dot’s Oktoberfest

Otsukimi Moon Viewing Celebration

Southlake Oktoberfest

Frisco Arts Walk

Tacolandia

Cottonwood Art Festival

Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Market

Bonnie and Clyde Days

Plano International Festival

Oak Cliff Lively Fest

Dallas Fan Days 2017

Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering and Western Swing Festival

Japanese Garden Fall Festival

To look up at the events and information about each event, click here.

Marco A. Salinas