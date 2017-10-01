Dallas Arboretum Will Open An Edible Garden

Filed Under: cooking, Dallas, dallas arboretum, DFW, Edible Garden, Family, fun, local

Yes, you heard correctly, an edible garden, where there will be fresh fruit and veggies.

According to WFAA, the edible garden will open on Oct 3 and will have a kitchen, picnic lawns, patios and trails to walk. In the kitchen area, they will have cooking classes, demonstrations and education programs for all ages.

“Many people are confused about how to plan and harvest fruit trees and vegetables, so our chefs will take you into the garden, pick the edibles correctly, show how to clean and prepare them for your meal,” the Arboretum website states.

Admission to the Arboretum for the edible garden are:

GA adult: $15
Children: $10
Seniors: $12

 

Marco A. Salinas

