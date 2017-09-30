The Three Judges Of American Idol Are Confirmed

We have our three judges who will be judging on American Idol on ABC.

Our three judges who will occupy the judges seats are Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. We definitely have a variety of genres in the judges seats.

According to E! just a little after Bryan says his confirmation about being a judge, Lionel Richie was the third and final person to confirm.

Now American Idol has finally got their three judges, it says that they might go on the audition tour very soon since finding the three judges was the challenge and holding back production.

Will you watch the new and revamped American Idol?

Marco A. Salinas