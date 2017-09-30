The Three Judges Of American Idol Are Confirmed

Filed Under: American Idol, confirmed, judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Ryan Seacrest, singer

We have our three judges who will be judging on American Idol on ABC. 

Our three judges who will occupy the judges seats are Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. We definitely have a variety of genres in the judges seats.

According to E! just a little after Bryan says his confirmation about being a judge, Lionel Richie was the third and final person to confirm.

Now American Idol has finally got their three judges, it says that they might go on the audition tour very soon since finding the three judges was the challenge and holding back production.

Will you watch the new and revamped American Idol?

 

Marco A. Salinas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live