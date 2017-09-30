Rainbow Stretch Marks: An Artist Is Turning Women’s Stretch Marks Into Works Of Art

21-year-old Cinta Tort Cartró (who goes by the name of “Zinteta”) of Barcelona, Spain is taking something that most women dislike…and empowering them by turning it into works of art.

As you can see below, she’s filling women’s stretch marks with rainbow colors: and the result is beautiful.

Transformar les estries en obres d'art. L'artista @zintetaart reivindica el cos imperfecte. Avui al #TNTV3 i al @324cat pic.twitter.com/gzOOQRq6D6 — Mariona Pique (@marionapique) August 4, 2017

This artist transforms stretch marks and period stains into works of art: https://t.co/zwSzEUVP2H pic.twitter.com/lhQotetdtP — Allure (@Allure_magazine) September 14, 2017

Yesterday working with my friend Julia. Julia's stretch marks 💜 pic.twitter.com/Ipp8S4aSTh — ZINTETA (@zintetaart) August 10, 2017

I love this photo. Stretch marks are in different parts of our bodies. More self-love ❤ pic.twitter.com/dM2R30fieT — ZINTETA (@zintetaart) August 1, 2017

