Pennsylvania Brewery Gets Revenge on Dallas with Its New Brew

Filed Under: Beer, Brewery, Dallas Sucks, NFC, Pennsylvania
(Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

‘Dallas Sucks’ is the name of Weyerbacher Brewing’s new beer.

Just in time for the start of the 2017 NFL season. Weyerbacher Brewery has crafted the perfect libation for the most die hard Eagle’s, Red Skins and Giants fan. According to a press release from the company “This one’s for the fans. If there’s one thing that most of the NFC East can agree on, it’s that DALLAS SUCKS, so let us introduce you to the new unofficial beer of the 2017 season! This brew was made for tailgating in parking lots, celebrating first downs and big hits, high-fiving friends and basking in the thrill of victory.” Victory for everyone other than the Dallas Cowboys. Though the name my offend some here in DFW, the company has said that proceeds from the sale of Dallas Sucks will be donated to the red cross to help people affected by the hurricane Harvey. Unfortunately for those tempted to try the brew it can only be found in the north for now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live