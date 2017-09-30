New Atari Console Set To Launch Next Year

Move over PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: there’s a new (old) player in town.
Available via an IndieGoGo campaign, Atari’s new console is set to launch next year at a comparable price of $300 (like its video game console competition). It’s rumored to run Linux on an AMD custom processor.
Check it out (and what people have to say about it) below!
Would you consider buying it?
Source: Twitter
