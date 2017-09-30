New Atari Console Set To Launch Next Year

Move over PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: there’s a new (old) player in town.

Available via an IndieGoGo campaign, Atari’s new console is set to launch next year at a comparable price of $300 (like its video game console competition). It’s rumored to run Linux on an AMD custom processor.

Would you consider buying it?

Atari has revealed that its Ataribox console will cost ~$300 and be available via IndieGoGo: https://t.co/QRIZqgPl4U You gonna buy one? pic.twitter.com/aFYzpExN3v — Anchor (@anchor) September 26, 2017

The Ataribox will run Linux and an AMD custom processor, and will cost $250—$300: https://t.co/8UZwOAk5fK pic.twitter.com/3qMPIhZgaW — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) September 26, 2017

New Ataribox details don’t make it sound any more promisinghttps://t.co/5HGRkfpxJs pic.twitter.com/kO1LTEtuyI — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) September 26, 2017

Probably the best looking console ever! @PlayStation and Xbox take note https://t.co/cPHMm9pgIa — Brian Emeka (@IamBrianEmeka) September 26, 2017

I think someone at Atari may have missed the memo about NES Classic and why people are suddenly buying these things. — Sean Hollister (@StarFire2258) September 26, 2017

The #Ataribox already looks cool, but that it will supposedly run #Linux and be open to tinkering makes it sound amazing! — JtS (@jugaltheshah) September 26, 2017

Atari's new #Ataribox console sounds like a Steam Machine slash Atari 2600 emulator at a risky $250 – $300 price https://t.co/97geSqiNP3 — Derek Strickland (@DeekeTweak) September 26, 2017

