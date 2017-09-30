Longtime TV Host, Monty Hall Dead At 96

The longtime television host of Let’s Make A Deal died in his Beverly Hills home Saturday, reported TMZ.

Hall began his career in the 50s working in children’s television before moving to being a game show host. In 1963 he began Let’s Make A Deal that lasted roughly 13 years and came back in the 90s just for a short time.

He also appeared in The Hollywood Squares and Password All-Stars.

He was inducted in 2007 into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame.

He died of heart failure.

RIP

Marco A. Salinas