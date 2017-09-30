Applebee’s Margaritas Are Just $1 In October (50-Cents On One Day)!

Filed Under: Applebee's, dollaritas, guidelive, margaritas
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

As we shared with you a few months ago, Texas Applebee’s “Dollaritas” were incredibly popular.  So popular, that they’re continuing the deal for the month of October!  Yup, 67 Applebee’s locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, Waco and East Texas are continuing the deal.

Even better (in case $1 is too much for you to spend on a margarita): on Wednesdays, you can purchase a margarita for only 50-cents at Applebee’s!

Hump day just got a lot better, baby.

Source: GuideLive

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live