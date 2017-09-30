Applebee’s Margaritas Are Just $1 In October (50-Cents On One Day)!

As we shared with you a few months ago, Texas Applebee’s “Dollaritas” were incredibly popular. So popular, that they’re continuing the deal for the month of October! Yup, 67 Applebee’s locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, Waco and East Texas are continuing the deal.

Even better (in case $1 is too much for you to spend on a margarita): on Wednesdays, you can purchase a margarita for only 50-cents at Applebee’s!

Hump day just got a lot better, baby.

Source: GuideLive

