United Airlines Claims They Have The Shortest Flight In The U.S.

I have a feeling you don’t get a drink and peanuts on this flight.

United Airlines claims they have the shortest flight in the United States: at only 16 minutes!

This past June, they started offering the flight from San Francisco to Santa Rosa, California.

Believe it or not, it’s not the shortest flight in the world: that title would go to Scotland’s Loganair. One of their flights from the Orkney Islands of Westray and Papa Westray measures in at only 1.7 miles!

By the way, Qatar Airways has the longest flight in the world at 16 hours and 23 minutes between Doha, Qatar to Auckland, New Zealand.

You could watch the first season of Stranger Things twice on that flight!

Source: Condé Nast Traveler

