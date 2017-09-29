TV Reporters Water Breaks During Newscast

During Tuesday nights broadcast NBC New York’s Natalie Pasquarella’s water broke.
When she was about to comment on Twitters new proposed new character limit,she gave off a giggle. Like the professional broadcast anchor she calmly finished the broadcast before letting staff know she was in labor. An executive producer helped get her to the hospital, where she met her husband Jamin Pastore, NBC noted. Within 13 hours Jamin James Pastore arrived. You can check out a pic below of her and her new born.