TV Reporters Water Breaks During Newscast

Filed Under: News Anchor, Pregnant, Water Broke
(Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

During Tuesday nights broadcast NBC New York’s Natalie Pasquarella’s water broke.

When she was about to comment on Twitters new proposed new character limit,she gave off a giggle. Like the professional broadcast anchor she calmly finished the broadcast before letting staff know she was in labor. An executive producer helped get her to the hospital, where she met her husband Jamin Pastore, NBC noted. Within 13 hours Jamin James Pastore arrived. You can check out a pic below of her and her new born.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live