Police Say This Woman Faked Her Own Kidnapping, Posting Videos Of Herself Tied Up Online

Police have arrested an Ohio woman after discovering that she faked her own kidnapping. Thelma Williams, 38, reportedly told authorities that a masked assailant entered her home and tied her to a pole. She then claimed that the kidnapper used her phone to take and post several pictures and videos of her, claiming he was going to kill her.

The posts caught the attention of one of Williams’ friends who then called 911. Police responded with extensive helicopter searches. After the investigation police came to the conclusion that Williams fabricated the entire story. Authorities say she took the videos herself then posted them from a nearby McDonalds.

Via Fox News