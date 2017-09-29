Police Say This Woman Faked Her Own Kidnapping, Posting Videos Of Herself Tied Up Online

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, fake, Kidnapping, Ohio, Police, story
Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Police have arrested an Ohio woman after discovering that she faked her own kidnapping. Thelma Williams, 38, reportedly told authorities that a masked assailant entered her home and tied her to a pole. She then claimed that the kidnapper used her phone to take and post several pictures and videos of her, claiming he was going to kill her.

The posts caught the attention of one of Williams’ friends who then called 911. Police responded with extensive helicopter searches. After the investigation police came to the conclusion that Williams fabricated the entire story. Authorities say she took the videos herself then posted them from a nearby McDonalds.

Via Fox News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live