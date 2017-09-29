LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Jazzie!!!!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society
Sweet Jazzie was found stray and taken to the local shelter. Poor baby was covered in fleas and had lost some hair and was emaciated. When no one came looking for her, an LHS foster who heard her story took her into the foster program where she now waits for her furrever home. Could it be yours?
 
Jazzie is a little sweetheart! She loves to follow her foster mom around the house and take naps in her bed while she cooks:) She does great with the resident doggies and would need to be cat tested as she has not been exposed to cats. She is very gentle and loves to cuddle and although she does well with kids,  given her laid back disposition and small size she would do best in a home with older kiddos.
 
xx lhs sep17 27 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Jazzie!!!!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

This little one is about 10-12 years old and weighs about 10lbs. She is spayed, HW negative, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped. She has also had a dental! She does have separation anxiety which is relieved with medication and is working hard on potty training. She does well in the car and sleeps quietly in her bed throughout the night.
xx lhs sep17 37 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Jazzie!!!!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

 
If you are interested in meeting this beautiful sweet soul, please fill out an application online. Her foster mom will be in touch within 24 hrs VIA EMAIL.
xx lhs sep17 7 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Jazzie!!!!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

 

img 8590 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Jazzie!!!!

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

