Kim Cattrall Says ‘Sex And The City 3’ Won’t Be Happening Thanks To Her

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed on Friday Sept. 29, 2017 that a third “Sex in the City” film will not be happening.

“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” Parker told Extra. “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

She also revealed that the primary reason for the movie falling through was due to fellow cast mate Kim Cattrall.

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have yet to comment.

Via toofab.com