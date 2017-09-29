Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 29, 1991

Friday, September 29
The year was 1991. On this day, we had just lost a legend in Miles Davis, and started a new one, with the premiere of the Jerry Springer Show, on television.
Here were the songs blowin’ up the charts on September 29th, 1991!
Boyz II Men-Motownphilly
Red Hot Chili Peppers-Give It Away
Bonne Rait-Something To Talk About
Lenny Kravitz-It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over
REM-Shiny Happy People
Mariah Carey-Emotions
Firehouse-Love Of A Lifetime
Siouxsie & The Banshees-Kiss Them For Me
Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch-Good Vibrations