Check Out Ford’s First $100K Luxury Pickup Truck

We’re in Texas: where Ford F-Series pickup trucks are sacred. But are they sacred enough for you to shell out nearly $100,000?
Get ready for the F-Series Super Duty Limited. This baby starts at $82,130 for an F-250 4×4, and goes up to $95,750 for a fully loaded F-450 4×4 Limited dually. And before you say, “…but that’s not exactly $100K!”, remember you still need to pay taxes and other expenses.
FYI: every Super Duty Limited is loaded with standard features like a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, panoramic moon roof, unique two-tone Camelback leather upholstery, a microfiber suede headliner and a 6.7-liter V8 diesel engine. Lay your eyes on it below.
Would you buy it?
Source: Fox News
