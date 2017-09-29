Check Out Ford’s First $100K Luxury Pickup Truck

We’re in Texas: where Ford F-Series pickup trucks are sacred. But are they sacred enough for you to shell out nearly $100,000?

Get ready for the F-Series Super Duty Limited. This baby starts at $82,130 for an F-250 4×4, and goes up to $95,750 for a fully loaded F-450 4×4 Limited dually. And before you say, “…but that’s not exactly $100K!”, remember you still need to pay taxes and other expenses.

FYI: every Super Duty Limited is loaded with standard features like a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, panoramic moon roof, unique two-tone Camelback leather upholstery, a microfiber suede headliner and a 6.7-liter V8 diesel engine. Lay your eyes on it below.

Would you buy it?

.@Ford has unveiled its new 2018 F-Series Super Duty Limited with up to a $100,000 price tag: https://t.co/P1ybUXDhG2 | @JessBardReports pic.twitter.com/Z6vaDVh9Lk — Cara Sabin (@DerbyCityTVEP) September 29, 2017

Love the 2018 F-Series Super Duty Limited's bold angles. Great combo of style, luxury and power. #FordTX #FordTough #ad pic.twitter.com/geEe0ElF9u — Modern Mom Life (@amodernmomlife) September 29, 2017

Sat in the new #Ford F-Series Super Duty Limited. It was so quiet. Could've been a mom cave. Just needed a book, snacks & tea. #ad #FordTX pic.twitter.com/ZbZkpVcwaM — Modern Mom Life (@amodernmomlife) September 29, 2017

Source: Fox News

