Chainsaw Artist Transforms Fallen Redwood Tree Into Spectacular Giant Octopus Sculpture

By JT
Photo Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images (Tree); Roland Weihrauch/AFP/Getty Images (Octopus)

This isn’t whittling a stick, folks.

Jeffrey Michael Samudosky of Gig Harbor, Washington sculpted a huge piece of wood from a fallen redwood tree to create a beautiful, giant pacific octopus…with a chainsaw.

Yes, the gentleman from JMS Wood Sculpture formed the amazing piece of cephalopod art you’ll see pictured below!

It kind of puts the popsicle art I did in Sunday School to shame…

Source: Laughing Squid

