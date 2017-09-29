Chainsaw Artist Transforms Fallen Redwood Tree Into Spectacular Giant Octopus Sculpture

This isn’t whittling a stick, folks.

Jeffrey Michael Samudosky of Gig Harbor, Washington sculpted a huge piece of wood from a fallen redwood tree to create a beautiful, giant pacific octopus…with a chainsaw.

Yes, the gentleman from JMS Wood Sculpture formed the amazing piece of cephalopod art you’ll see pictured below!

It kind of puts the popsicle art I did in Sunday School to shame…

Artist Uses a Chainsaw to Transform a Fallen Redwood Tree Into a Stunning Giant Pacific Octopus https://t.co/HPoP7jQBgF pic.twitter.com/0MbcJ15yMy — Laughing Squid (@LaughingSquid) September 24, 2017

This Guy Transformed A Fallen Red Wood Into An Impressive Octopus Using A Chainsaw https://t.co/3682ve53kZ pic.twitter.com/XDSNrVzZR9 — So Bad So Good (@sbadsgood) September 26, 2017

Source: Laughing Squid

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.