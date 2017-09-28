‘Veep’ Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals She Has Breast Cancer

The actress of HBO’s Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The EMMY Award-winning star released in a statement via Twitter Thursday afternoon, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”

Although the actress didn’t reveal any further information on her diagnosis, a rep close to Louis-Dreyfus told PEOPLE in a statement, “Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes.”

HBO has also released a statement following the Louis-Dreyfrus’ statement, “Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time. We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”

Others have shown support for the actress.

Sending u all the love all the love all the love… — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) September 28, 2017

Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 28, 2017