Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson Donates First Game Check To Stadium Workers Affected By Harvey (Video)

While Houston, and all of Southeast Texas, is still trying to recover from all of the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson showed some good faith to a couple of stadium workers affected by the storm.

Watson, a rookie drafted out of Clemson University, donated his first ever NFL game check to three women who work in the cafeteria at the Texans’ home, NRG Stadium. Watson told the women as he handed him his check, “You never complain, and I really appreciate y’all.”

Check out the sweet video, below!

"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

