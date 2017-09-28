Sonic Drive-In Suffers Security Breach, Millions Of Credit And Debit Cards’ Data Potentially Stolen

By JT
Filed Under: credit card, Fast Food, food, Hack, Money, Restaurants, Sonic, sonic drive thru, Sonic Drive-In
Popular restaurant chain Sonic has confirmed they are the victims of a security breach that potentially have impacted millions of credit and debit cards.

In a statement, Sonic acknowledged the hack saying, “We are working to understand the nature and scope of this issue, as we know how important this is to our guests.  We immediately engaged third-party forensic experts and law enforcement when we heard from our processor.”  Sonic has not officially disclosed the amount of cards that have been effected, but with more than 3,500 restaurants in 44 states, researches comfortably estimate that “millions” of stolen credit and debit card accounts were put up for a “fire sale” after the breach.

As a result, Sonic’s stick rate dropped to its lowest point in two months, to $23.52 a share, a decrease in 4.4% as of Wednesday morning.

