Score A FREE Fletcher’s Corny Dog At The State Fair This Year. Here’s How!

By JT
Filed Under: Corn Dogs, corny dogs, Dallas, DFW, Fair Food, Fair Park, fletchers, food, Free, fridays, local, State Fair
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs is celebrating their 75th year in operation at the State Fair of Texas this year.

Besides the huge display commemorating the occasion, complete with their own “corny dog” version of the #DallasBig campaign, Fletcher’s has another special treat for those who stop by one of their booths in Fair Park this year.

Every Friday during the duration of the Fair, each of Fletcher’s stands will be giving free corny dogs to the first 75 customers of the day.  There are seven available Fletcher’s stops throughout Fair Park, which means there are 525 free corny dogs just ripe for the pickin’.

The Fair will be open four Fridays: September 29, October 6, October 13, and October 20.  Concessions ooen at 10am, and the seven Fletcher’s locations throughout Fair Park are at: Cotton Bowl Plaza, Midway, Nimitz, MLK, Grand, Fun Way, and Gate Way on the Midway.

Via Guide Live

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live