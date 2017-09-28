Score A FREE Fletcher’s Corny Dog At The State Fair This Year. Here’s How!

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs is celebrating their 75th year in operation at the State Fair of Texas this year.

Besides the huge display commemorating the occasion, complete with their own “corny dog” version of the #DallasBig campaign, Fletcher’s has another special treat for those who stop by one of their booths in Fair Park this year.

Every Friday during the duration of the Fair, each of Fletcher’s stands will be giving free corny dogs to the first 75 customers of the day. There are seven available Fletcher’s stops throughout Fair Park, which means there are 525 free corny dogs just ripe for the pickin’.

The Fair will be open four Fridays: September 29, October 6, October 13, and October 20. Concessions ooen at 10am, and the seven Fletcher’s locations throughout Fair Park are at: Cotton Bowl Plaza, Midway, Nimitz, MLK, Grand, Fun Way, and Gate Way on the Midway.

Via Guide Live

