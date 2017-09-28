Meet The Woman Who Married Herself

An Italian woman is going viral after she married herself in a “fairly tale wedding without the prince.” Laura Mesi, a fitness trainer, threw herself a large ceremony complete with cake, a wedding dress, bridesmaids and 70 guests.

Yes, technically you can marry yourself, though the marriage will hold no legal significance. Strangely enough, solo marriage, dubbed “Sologamy,” is actually a growing trend around the world. Sologamists say the ceremony is about self-love and acceptance. There’s even a travel agency in Japan that now offers bridal ceremonies for single women.

