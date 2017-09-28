Jerry Jones Chased Down A Cameraman To Make Sure He Was Filmed Kneeling Next To Players

By JT
Even most Jerry Jones’ most ardent detractors would have a hard time arguing that he is a PR mastermind.

Despite previously donating to the Republic party presidential campaign, Jones knelt with his players in solidarity and unity before Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, despite the rumors spread previously that he banned his team from doing so.

And if Jerry was going to do something that has caused a rift throughout America, you better believe he was going to guarantee being filmed doing it.  Moments before cameras capture Jones, and the entire Cowboys team and staff, taking a knee before the playing of the national anthem, Jones was filmed chasing down a loose cameraman to make sure he was captured showing solidarity with his players.

In fact, it was reported that the entire demonstration was Jones’ idea himself, and reportedly “took pride” in how his team handled the situation.

Via BroBible

