Jack’s Nine @ 9, National Drink A Beer Day

Thursday, September 28

Today is National Drink A Beer Day.  It’s origins are not clear, but if we’re going to observe over 1,500 National Days, it makes sense that this would be one, right?

Here are our top 9 songs to celebrate National Drink A Beer Day!

Poison-Nothin’ But A Good Time

“You see I raise a toast to all of us”

Georgia Satellites- Keep Your Hands To Yourself

*This song just sounds like a beer

 Sheryl Crow-All I Wanna Do

“We are drinkin’ beer at noon on Tuesday in a bar that faces a giant car wash” 

Club Nouveau-Lean On Me

**Ok…we got a little punny with this one

Bruce Springsteen-Glory Days

“Saw him the other night at this roadside bar”

Semisonic-Closing Time

“One last call for alcohol so finish your whiskey or beer.”

The Police-Message In A Bottle

***Can we get away with one more pun?

Adam Ant-Goody Two Shoes

****”Don’t drink, don’t smoke?” We need to work with this guy.

Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett-It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere

*****Need we say more?

