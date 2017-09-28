Jack’s Nine @ 9, National Drink A Beer Day

Thursday, September 28
Today is National Drink A Beer Day. It’s origins are not clear, but if we’re going to observe over 1,500 National Days, it makes sense that this would be one, right?
Here are our top 9 songs to celebrate National Drink A Beer Day!
Poison-Nothin’ But A Good Time
“You see I raise a toast to all of us”
Georgia Satellites- Keep Your Hands To Yourself
*This song just sounds like a beer
Sheryl Crow-All I Wanna Do
“We are drinkin’ beer at noon on Tuesday in a bar that faces a giant car wash”
Club Nouveau-Lean On Me
**Ok…we got a little punny with this one
Bruce Springsteen-Glory Days
“Saw him the other night at this roadside bar”
Semisonic-Closing Time
“One last call for alcohol so finish your whiskey or beer.”
The Police-Message In A Bottle
***Can we get away with one more pun?
Adam Ant-Goody Two Shoes
****”Don’t drink, don’t smoke?” We need to work with this guy.
Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett-It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere
*****Need we say more?