It Actually Rained Fish In Mexico On Tuesday

Cats and dogs are one thing, but fish? Turns out raining fish can actually happen. During a light shower in Tampico, Mexico on Tuesday fish started suddenly falling from the sky.

Now to be clear, its not like hundreds of fish fell from the sky at once. It was more like a few fish here and there, but that’s still very, very strange. Luckily one woman managed to capture the odd phenomenon on video, which you can check out above.

As it turns out, this sort of thing has happened before, dating back to ancient civilizations. One of the best explanations for this strange event comes from the Library of Congress, “Strong winds, such as those in a tornado or hurricane, are powerful enough to lift animals, people, trees, and houses. It is possible that they could suck up a school of fish or frogs and ‘rain’ them elsewhere.”

Via NPR