Here’s What the Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ Sounds Like When Recited as Sports Commentary

One of the most notable things about sporting events is the commentary that follows. From intense play-by-play crescendos to victory screams, commentators really bring the vibe to sporting events. ABC sportscaster, Gerard Whateley, can even do this outside of sports.

The commentator recently uploaded a video of him reciting The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” as sports commentary and it’s actually really, really good. It sounds like a slow start at first but after the first verse, you’ll feel as if a goal was scored somewhere in this song. See the full video below for yourself!

.@GerardWhateley is ready to step in for @thekillers if they can't make the @AFL Grand Final. Watching him commentate 'Mr Brightside' is 💯 pic.twitter.com/o0hWWdhJPZ — Veronica and Lewis (@triplejvandl) September 28, 2017

Gerard is a national treasure. — Sports Central (@SportsCentralWA) September 28, 2017