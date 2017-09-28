Elon Musk’s Mother, Maye, Becomes CoverGirl At 69

Maye Musk, the mother of Space X founder Elon Musk, has just been named the new CoverGirl. Musk is joined by fellow CoverGirls 24-year-old Nura Afia, and 17-year-old James Charles, who is the first ever male CoverGirl. Maye has already proven herself worthy having worked in the industry for over 50 years.

Musk’s son, Elon, expressed his excitement and congratulations on Twitter:

In her announcement post Maye wrote, “Who knew, after many years of admiring the gorgeous COVERGIRL models, that I would be one at 69 years of age? It just shows, never give up” adding that, “My three kids, ten grandchildren and I have had the hardest time trying to keep it a secret until today’s big announcement.”

Via Mashable

