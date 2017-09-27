Woman’s Overnight Airport Dance Party Goes Viral

When is the last time you spent the night at the airport? Think about your mood? How happy were you to be there overnight?

Meet the woman who turned her airport lemons into lemonade. Instead of being bitter and miserable about missing her connecting flight in Charlotte, she took a different approach to the situation…she made a video set to the tune of Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long”.

Mahshid Mazooji grabbed her cellphone and starting filming herself dancing around the airport. Not only that, but she brought in a barista from Starbucks, a couple of flight attendants, and even a few TSA members to join her in the epic dance party. With a little editing, she set the whole thing to music.

Of course her video has already gone viral with more than 1 million hits in just 24 hours!

By the way, her moonwalk is on point!