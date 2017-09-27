Wife’s Grocery List To Husband Complete With Diagrams And Special Instructions Goes Viral

(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Era Golwalkar’s list of veggies includes diagrams and bullet points.

She and husband Gaurav life in Pune, India. She’s a self-described “foodie” who “lives to eat,” while he, she says, “eats to live.”

Thus the special instructions.

The list includes specifics on onions, i.e. “small size, round shape” with drawings – in case there were any questions.

The chili peppers need to be “dark green, long and straight” – also with illustrations.

She tells HuffPost they’ve been making shopping lists this way for several months and it’s working well.

