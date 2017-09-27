Wife’s Grocery List To Husband Complete With Diagrams And Special Instructions Goes Viral

Era Golwalkar’s list of veggies includes diagrams and bullet points.

She and husband Gaurav life in Pune, India. She’s a self-described “foodie” who “lives to eat,” while he, she says, “eats to live.”

Thus the special instructions.

This is the task I gave to my hubby last weekend!! Even U guys shud follow this list for happy customers #bigbasket #grofers #reliancefresh pic.twitter.com/cGkPuRAvE9 — Era Londhe (@eralondhe) September 23, 2017

The list includes specifics on onions, i.e. “small size, round shape” with drawings – in case there were any questions.

The chili peppers need to be “dark green, long and straight” – also with illustrations.

She tells HuffPost they’ve been making shopping lists this way for several months and it’s working well.