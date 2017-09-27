Man Organizes Robbery Of Own Home To Help Break Up With His Girlfriend

A man in Gladstone in Australia went to the absolute extreme in order to break up with his girlfriend.

Michael Dennis Boulton paid an “unkown person” to rob his own home while he and his girlfriend (well, now former girlfriend) were out of town. Boultoun’s master plan was to break up with his girlfriend were on vacation together, and felt that having all of her stuff out of his house by the time they already got home would make the break up that much easier.

Genius, right?

When police arrived at the scene after the robbery was reported, he broke down and confessed everything. He told officers he “just wanted her out of his life.”

His ex sought a restitution of $800 in order to cover the costs of the laptop, although Boulton’s lawyer believes he should only be required to pay for the amount the laptop is now, since it was damaged. Unfortunately, the courts did not see it his way.

Boulton paid $200 to the assailant in order to rob the house, and now he’ll have to pay a $866 restitution to his ex, as well as serve a 12 month probation sentence.

