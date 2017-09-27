Jon Stewart In Talks To Become Editor-In-Chief Of ‘Vanity Fair’

By JT
Filed Under: Comedy Central, Daily Show, editor-in-chief, Jon Stewart, journalism, magazine, Vanity Fair
Since Jon Stewart relinquished the hosting duties to Comedy Central’s powerhouse The Daily Show in 2015, the comedian and actor signed an exclusive deal to produce original content for HBO, but it looks like now he could be heading out on a new venture.

Stewart is reportedly in serious talks to join the team at Vanity Fair as their Editor-in-Chief.  Stewart is an accomplished writer, and obvisouly for twenty years had his thumb on the pulse of pop culutre and current events.  Plus, according to The Daily Front Row, Stewart would be an inspired choice due to his “journalistic cred, media savvy, and engaged following required to help transition Vanity Fair from a magazine-centric brand into a 360-degree media force.”

One of the biggest snags the publication could run into, however, would be Stewart’s salary.  At his peak, Stewart was the highest paid late night host on television, earning an estimated $25-30 million per year.

Vanity Fair, nor Stewart could be reached for a comment.

Via Daily Front Row

