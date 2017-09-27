Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 27, 1984

Filed Under: 1984, 2017, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, Music, Nine @ 9, September 27, Today, Wednesday
(Photo by PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images

Wednesday, September 27

The year was 1984.  On this day, Paul McCartney was a free man, cleared in a paternity suit.  Plus, Elizabeth Taylor checks in to rehab…at Betty Ford of course.

Here are the songs blowin’ up the charts on September 27th, 1984!

 

Sheila E.-The Glamorous Life

The Cars-Drive

Billy Squier-Rock Me Tonite

Prince-Let’s Go Crazy

Huey Lewis & The News-If This Is It

Wham!-Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band (Eddie and the Cruisers)-On The Dark Side

Stevie Wonder-I Just Called To Say I Love You

John Waite-Missing You

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live