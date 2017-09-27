Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 27, 1984

Wednesday, September 27
The year was 1984. On this day, Paul McCartney was a free man, cleared in a paternity suit. Plus, Elizabeth Taylor checks in to rehab…at Betty Ford of course.
Here are the songs blowin’ up the charts on September 27th, 1984!
Sheila E.-The Glamorous Life
The Cars-Drive
Billy Squier-Rock Me Tonite
Prince-Let’s Go Crazy
Huey Lewis & The News-If This Is It
Wham!-Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band (Eddie and the Cruisers)-On The Dark Side
Stevie Wonder-I Just Called To Say I Love You
John Waite-Missing You