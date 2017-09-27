Here’s The New Addictive Google Easter Egg

Its google’s 19th birthday and to celebrate they’ve added a fun new birthday game wheel to their search engine. But that’s not all. They’ve also added a new Easter egg to their search engine. For those of you who don’t know what a Google Easter egg is just open a new tab and type ‘Tilt’ into the search bar.

The new Easter egg Google added is bring back a classic arcade game to your computer. Just type ‘Snake’ in the search bar and you’ll be able to play the classic game of the same name.

For a full list of all the fun Easter eggs click here.

Via Mashable