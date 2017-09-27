‘Game Of Thrones’ Concert Experience Announces 2018 World Tour, Comes To Dallas In September

If you’re experiencing some Game of Thrones withdrawals, and do not feel like waiting until 2019 for the eighth and final season, why not have HBO bring the Game of Thrones experience to you?

Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones‘ Emmy-nominated composer will be leading an entire orchestra on a World Tour featuring the music of Westeros and beyond. The show will not only consist of the best music from the Emmy-winning show, they will also be accompanied by a n extravagant visual display featuring footage from the show to make up the complete Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience.

Djawadi said in a statement, “The scale and spectacle of the production brought the world of Westeros to life in a truly immersive fashion, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share the experience with fans not only in North America again, but also to cross the narrow sea for the first time and bring the show to Europe.”

A full list of tour dates can be found below, and yes, they have a stop in Dallas, September 16th at the American Airlines Center!

05/08 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

05/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

05/12 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotel Arena

05/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/15 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

05/16 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

05/18 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena

05/19 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

05/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Antwerps Sportpaleis

05/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/25 – Belfast, IE @ The SSE Arena

05/27 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena

05/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

06/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

06/04 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

06/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt

06/08 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

09/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/06 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

09/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

09/14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/18 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

09/21 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/22 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

09/25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/29 – Boston, MA @ DCU Center

09/30 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ AllState Arena

10/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Via Billboard

