Frankie Muniz Spends 7 Hours In Back Therapy Everyday For ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Frankie Muniz broke his back seven or eight years ago. Eventually, it became something he didn’t really think about, until he began his training regime for Dancing with the Stars.

Now, after the 31-year-old follows five hours a day in the dance studio rehearsing with another seven in back therapy. Muniz told ET, “We rehearse five hours, but then I spend about seven hours literally trying to heal, doing whatever I can. I wake up in the morning and I do yoga ’cause I need to stretch. I need to make sure I am opening everything up and I am loose, then I go to rehearsal, then I go to cryo, then I go to the physical therapist to stretch me out and adjust my hips because my hips are supposedly really crooked which I didn’t know until this.”

But for Muniz, all those hours in therapy are worth it. “I want this more than anyone has ever wanted it,” he said. “I love this. I didn’t know I would.”

Via ET

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter