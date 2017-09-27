Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Celebrating 75th Anniversary At Fair Park

When you head out to the State Fair this year, make sure to say congratulations to Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, who is celebrating their 75th anniversary in operation.

Proprietor of Fletcher’s GiGi Fletcher and her daughter Amber Fletcher worked with The Trade Group, an agency based in Carrollton, on a gigantic 15-foot mural which will hang in the Tower building at Fair Park commemorating the Fair’s history with the corny dog, as well as pay tribute to Neil Fletcher Sr, as well as Gigi’s husband Neil “Skip” Fletcher Jr, who passed earlier this January.

Along with the mural, a play on the #DallasBIG campaign will be on display. The “B” and “G” are decorated to look like hot dogs with squiggles of ketchup and mustard, and the rest in front of another gigantic backdrop highlighting Fletcher’s history in Dallas.

Gigi said of her family’s success, “Neil Senior said, ‘There’s a hundred ways to screw up a corny dog — corny dogs are simple but they ain’t easy.’ That was in 1942. We are celebrating 75 years so I guess we haven’t screwed them up too badly.”

